Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Galal Yafai will return to action in a Matchroom “NXTGEN” main event today from Birmingham, England, facing Tommy Frank in a 10-round flyweight main event.
The main card will start on DAZN at 2 pm ET, and we’ll be here with some chill conversation and whatnot down in the comments section.
In addition to Yafai vs Frank, prospects Cyrus Pattinson, Solomon Dacres, Khaleel Majid, and Jordan Flynn will also be in action.
Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)
- Galal Yafai (4-0, 3 KO) vs Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
- Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KO) vs Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
- Solomon Dacres (6-0, 2 KO) vs Chris Thompson (12-4-1, 7 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Khaleel Majid (10-0, 3 KO) vs Alessandro Fersula (9-4, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
- Jordan Flynn (9-0, 1 KO) vs Kane Baker (19-10-1, 1 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 11:45 am ET)
- Sahil Khan (debut) vs Sean Jackson (0-14-1), bantamweights, 4 rounds
- Muhammad Ali (2-0, 0 KO) vs Francisco Rodriguez (1-16, 1 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds
- Ibraheem Sulaimaan (debut) vs Michel Gonxhe (5-4-1, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds
- Aaron Bowen (2-0, 1 KO) vs Wilmer Baron (6-1, 5 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
