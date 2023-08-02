Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus rescheduled for October 7th Wood vs Warrington show

After falling ill less than 24 hours from fight night in May, former undisputed welterweight queen Cecilia Braekhus is once again set to challenge WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper, this time on Matchroom’s October 7th Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington show.

“The fight went down really well with the fans the first time and it would’ve been a shame for it to have never happened,” said Harper.

“I’m excited and grateful to everyone for making it happen again and it’ll be even more special this time with the opportunity of unifying the division.

“When the fight fell through last time I sulked for the weekend but thanks to Matchroom and Eddie I was back in the gym the following Monday ready for another fight week. Looking back this experience has made me a stronger fighter with even more experience now gained.

“Cecilia is an icon of the sport and has already done everything I want to achieve. That’s why me and my team were so keen to pursue this fight. I see this fight as a passing of the baton and another stepping stone towards my ultimate goal of becoming undisputed at the weight.

“It feels good to be back in front of my home crowd. From the beginning of my career I’ve had a great following and come fight night I’ll have thousands in there showing their support. Last time out in Sheffield didn’t go the way I planned but I’m excited to back to winning ways on home soil.

“I won my first world title at Sheffield Arena and then lost them there, now it’s time to become unified world champion at that same arena. It’s a huge night of boxing with a massive domestic fight headlining, I’m very lucky to be chief support and I will make sure I put on a good show. Not to jinx it but every time I’ve fought on Leigh’s undercard we’ve both had the desired outcome.”

Harper (14-1-1, 6 KO) joined former rival Natasha Jonas in jumping from the crowded 130-140 divisions to the barren fields of 154. She’s beaten two decent foes in Hannah Rankin and Ivana Habazin, but Braekhus (37-2, 9 KO) represents her stiffest test to date if “The First Lady” still has it at 41 years old. Solid matchup, as it was the first time.