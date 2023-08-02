It’s official. Sky Sports reports that an all-British clash Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez, as well as a bout between Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain, have been formally set for October 21 at London’s O2 Arena, airing live on Sky Sports. Buatsi and Azeez will battle it out for Azeez’s domestic titles with Lawal and Chamberlain to contend for a British cruiserweight title.

Buatsi (17-0, 13 KOs) and Azeez (20-0,13 KOs) are quite familiar with one another being that they came up the ranks together, and sort of knew their paths might eventually cross one day.

“We’ve been friends for years but there’s too much on the line here for either of us to say no to this fight,” said Buatsi. “We can be friends again afterwards but on October 21 it’s all business. I’m preparing to beat the best version of Dan Azeez and I’m doing everything I need to do to achieve that, whether that’s by decision or knockout.”

Azeez says he’s earned his way to this spot but that he’s still got more to prove, and he looks forward to doing exactly that against Buatsi. And with both fighters believing to be on the verge of soon contending for a world title, they’re expected to lay it all on the line.

Meanwhile Lawal (17-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a four fight stoppage streak to take on Chamberlain (15-2, 8 KOs) most recently took a points win over Dylan Bregeon this past June, bouncing back from a unanimous decision loss to Chris Billam-Smith last summer.