Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor rematch official for November 25th in Dublin

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron will once again head into hostile territory when she battles lightweight queen Katie Taylor on November 25th in Dublin.

Cameron’s (18-0, 8 KO) three-year pursuit of Taylor (22-1, 6 KO) came to a head when the pair met at 3Arena in May. Despite her youth and size advantages, Cameron entered as the underdog, and all four of us here at BLH pegged Taylor as boxing’s next two-weight undisputed champ.

Instead, Cameron exectued a perfect, pressure-heavy gameplan to steadily overpower the hometown heroine and claim the win on two of three scorecards. Now she has to do it again.

Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet,” said Cameron. “To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me. Going into November 25 I’m more than prepared this time. I know what it feels like now and I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.

“I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch. In the gym we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. There were little things that I was doing during the first fight that led to me being headbutted a lot – that’s why my face was very bruised up at the end of the fight.

“Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie. I said it last time – I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.”

“I’m delighted the rematch has been made and really can’t wait for another huge night in November,” said Taylor. “I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”