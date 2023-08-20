How to watch Usyk vs Dubois, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Aug. 23-26, 2023

Highlights:

Oleksandr Usyk defends his three heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois in Poland on Saturday, live on ESPN+!

defends his three heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois in Poland on Saturday, live on ESPN+! ESPN has more heavyweight action on Saturday night from Tulsa, with Jared Anderson back in the main event against Andriy Rudenko , plus Bakhodir Jalolov , Nico Ali Walsh , and MORE in action!

Wednesday, Aug. 23

PPV (AUS), 5:00 am ET, Liam Wilson vs Carlos Maria Alanis. That’s 7 pm in local time in the land down yonder. This is a co-headliner with Nikita Tszyu’s return. It’s $59.95 in Australia!

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Leonardo Ruiz vs Raul Garcia. Both are unbeaten, both are 24, a 10-round junior middleweight main event. BLH will have live updates and results.

Thursday, Aug. 24

FITE+, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC Prospects - Rosalinda Rodriguez vs Maia Kahaunaele. BKFC have grown enough that they can do a prospects series, starting now! Rodriguez is 13-0 (3 KO) in boxing, but also hasn’t fought in nearly two years, and has fought only on small shows.

FITE PPV, 10:00 pm ET, Fight Club OC. This series is back! $14.99.

Friday, Aug. 25

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Lorenzo Simpson vs Vladimir Hernandez. Another OTX card from Atlanta. Listen, whatever you think of the shows themselves, they are running regular, giving some guys somewhere to fight, and they do have some talent on roster. Simpson has been sort of an odd prospect, flirting with various major promoters and, well, winding up here for now. He’s a 23-year-old middleweight who went pro five years ago and has had some stops and starts, but he fought in April on the Tank vs Ryan prelims and he’s back and active. Hernandez is a tough trial horse sort, got stopped by Jesus Ramos in Feb. 2022 last we saw him, but before that had an upset win over Julian Williams. If you’re watching this one, feel free to join the Friday evening live post. BLH will have a live post.

FITE+, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC 49 - Gorjan Slaveski vs Jake Lindsey. BKFC is back! This one isn’t free, but is on FITE+, which is affordable, reliable, and a good deal even if all you’re interested in there is BKFC. No guarantees that I’ll be in for the Friday post, but we will have one for those of you watching various shows. BLH will have a live post.

TyC Sports (ARG), TBA, Alan Ezequiel Dutra vs Gerardo Antonio Perez.

Saturday, Aug. 26

ESPN+, 5:00 pm ET, Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois. This start time suggests we will not be getting any or much undercard on ESPN+, because this is about the standard start time for a European main event, with a little padding up top to lay in some hype. Usyk defends the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles in Wroclaw against Dubois, one of his mandatory challengers. The undercard does have: Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit, Hamzah Sheeraz vs Dmytro Mytrofanov, Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue, and more. BLH will have live updates and results.

FITE PPV, 5:00 pm ET, Acelino Freitas vs Junior Duble. It is called “Fight Music Show 3.” Freitas’ fight is an exhibition, it seems, and he is not doing a sanctioned fight at age 47. $13.99.

ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET, Anderson vs Rudenko prelims. Lots of prospects in action, as usual. Efe Ajagba vs Zhan Kossobutskiy — who was supposed to fight Anderson in July, but didn’t, and is clearly available now, but is instead fighting Ajagba — seems likely to be on this part of the show, though we’ll have it clearer by Friday. Abdullah Mason, Bruce Carrington, Ablaikhan Zhussupov, Charly Suarez, and unfortunately, Jeremiah Milton are also in action.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan. Collazo will be a big favorite in his first title defense, but 105 is a volatile weight class, upsets happen, including big ones like this one would be. No live coverage because if we’re being honest, it’s just not worth anyone’s time to invest into full coverage. The juice is just not worth the hours-long squeeze when we have a competing, bigger card. But we’ll have highlights and stuff after.

UFC Fight Pass, 9:00 pm ET, Callum Walsh vs Juan Jose Velasco. Your standard Loeffler card. Gor Yeritsyan, Umar Dzambekov, and Adan Ochoa are on the show.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET, Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko. Given the late main card start and this having a proper ESPN slot, I get the feeling we may see just the main event, Nico Ali Walsh, and Bakhodir Jalolov vs Onoriode Ehwarieme on this portion. Top Rank and ESPN making a good decision to keep Anderson busy and working, because there is definitely a little buzz around him right now, not massive, but building clearly and surely. BLH will have live updates and results.

TyC Sports (ARG), TBA, Ramon Quiroga vs Efrain Rodriguez.