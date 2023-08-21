As Liam Smith gears up for his rematch against Chris Eubank Jr on September 2, he believes Eubank should show a little bit more humility now, though he doesn’t expect that to happen.

The first time the two met in a professional ring Smith scored a fourth round knockout over Eubank and he tells Sky Sports that wasn’t the first time he’s done Eubank in, alluding to a past sparring session. So as far as Smith is concerned, he’s vindicated himself against the doubters.

“I don’t know how many of you believed the sparring story, I don’t know if you believed it or not but I feel like I’ve proved a point now,” Smith said. “I didn’t just pull it out of the air. I fully did do him to the body [in sparring] and I’ve done him in the head now too. He knows I can hurt him. I know I can hurt him.”

Smith continues on to explain how his stoppage over Eubank wasn’t a fluke, crediting a good variety of punches he managed to put together to hurt Eubank. And while there are still those unconvinced, including Eubank himself, and Smith is relishing the opportunity to put an exclamation point on their rivalry.