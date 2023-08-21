Mikaela Mayer added to Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr undercard

Former women’s world titleholder Mikaela Mayer is set for her return as Sky Sports reports that she’ll join the undercard of Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank 2. The 33-year-old Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) is scheduled to take on 38-year-old Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) on the September 2 card in Manchester, England.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom says he’s delighted to add Mayer to this card, as she’s proven popular with the British audience.

“Mayer was a big hit with British fight fans on her last visit here but one person she didn’t impress was Caroline Dubois. We know Caroline will be ringside in Manchester for this bout and she’s had some things to say about Mayer recently, so if Mayer wins on September 2 then maybe we see those two square off in 2024.”

Mayer last appeared in April, taking a points win over Lucy Wildheart, which put her back in the win column following her loss to Alycia Baumgardner last October.

Additionally, Lauren Price (4-0, 1 KO) will also make a feature on the undercard despite no specific opponent being mentioned at this time. Price, 26, looks to fast track herself to title and will look to have a statement victory in this outing.