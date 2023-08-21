As just formally announced by Golden Boy promotions, a 12 round cruiserweight bout between Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr has officially been set for October 7th, streaming live on DAZN. The bout will be held at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, with ticket information to come out shortly.

Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) last made an appearance in November 2022, when he lost a wide decision to light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Here Ramirez will move up in weight hoping to put on a much better performance.

Meanwhile, your everyday working man Smith (28-4, 22 KOs) has been out of action for over a year now, last getting pummeled Artur Beterbiev in a light heavyweight unification match. He too will move up in weight for this upcoming matchup with hopes of better success.

With both former champions coming off losses, they’ll look to rebound here with the goal of getting back into world title contention.