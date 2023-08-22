Usyk vs Dubois preview, Jared Anderson returns, more: Boxing podcast for Aug. 22, 2023

It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s time for our beloved, renowned podcast!
- First Half: We’ve got a meaningful fight again this week! Oleksandr Usyk takes on Daniel Dubois in Poland! Can Dubois pull the uppy? (That’s what I’m going to call upsets from now on. (I will forget this by the time this posts actually publishes and never do it again.)) PLUS! Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr make a cruiserweight date! John says names!
- Middle Segment (40:17): Movies stuff! We start on The Banshees of Inisherin and wind up on Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, then Throw Momma From the Train and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, then Arnold Schwarzenegger gets compared to Emanuel Navarrete, I don’t know, we got lost in the sauce.
- Second Half: Jared Anderson returns on Saturday! Bakhodir Jalolov makes his Top Rank debut! Another round of us begging ESPN and Top Rank to chill the “H” out with repetitive, scorn-encouraging Nico Ali Walsh hype! Other stuff!
As always, thank you for listening!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
Loading comments...