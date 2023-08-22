Logan Paul will fight Mike Perry if Dillon Danis pulls out of Oct. 14 bout

Logan Paul is currently slated to return to crossover boxing with a fight against Dillon Danis on Oct. 14, but Paul and Misfits Boxing are smart enough to have lined up an alternative, and that alternative is “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Paul and Perry faced off at today’s press conference. Danis did not do a face-off with Paul, though he had attended.

Dillon threw a tantrum & left the arena before our face off so I did it with a real fighter who will actually show up @PlatinumPerry pic.twitter.com/9C32pke4gt — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 22, 2023

Whether or not you’d call it “likely,” “probable,” or “certain” that Danis won’t actually show up to fight Paul in October, Misfits Boxing seem to have at least somewhat learned their lesson from when he very predictably pulled out of a planned fight with KSI.

There’s also good reason to say that Paul vs Perry would be a bigger attention-getter, anyway. Danis’ presence lives exclusively on social media at this point, as he hasn’t had a fight of any sort in over four years, when he submitted Max Humphrey on a Bellator MMA show.

Perry, meanwhile, had a run with UFC that ended in 2021, and he made what has been a very successful move over to bare knuckle boxing with BKFC. He is also a controversial figure to say the least, and someone who is good at talking up fights.

If you’re wondering about the size difference in that face-to-face, Perry is about 5’10” and fought in UFC in three divisions, ending up at 185 by the end of his run there, and he’s been fighting at 175 and 185 in bare knuckle.

Danis bailed on the face-off after Paul threw cake at him because this is an event designed for people who have child-brains: