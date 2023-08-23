“When a ‘YouTuber’ knocks you out, then what?”: KSI looks forward to ending Tommy Fury’s career

With KSI slated for his next boxing match against Tommy Fury, he talks to media members about taking this step up in competition and what it could potentially mean for his career. Check out some of what he had to say below.

KSI on how he’s feeling with a fight against Tommy Fury on schedule

“For real bro, I’m ready. I’m ready. This brother thinks I’m going to be easy. He thinks I’m going to be easier than Jake Paul. I’m not Jake Paul, man. I hit harder, I move faster, I’m just a different entity. I’m a different guy.

“When I do what I do to Tommy, at that point I’m the one that holds all the cards. I’ll decide what I want to do because, trust me, I’m putting myself through hell in this camp. Every single day, twice a day, man. No breaks, just going through hell. But after I do what I do, we’ll see.

“Tommy should never fight again (when he loses). Tommy should never fight again, that should be it. No, honestly. He’s saying that I’m light work, I’m a ‘YouTuber,’ he’s gonna show what a real boxer can do. Okay, then. So when a ‘YouTuber’ knocks you out, then what? That’s gonna be a little embarrassing.”

On what a win over Tommy Fury means to his career achievements

“It’d be pretty high up there, if I’m being honest. I’m working hard for it. I’ve put a lot of sweat, blood, and tears into this and, yeah, it’s legacy. It’s what it’s all about.”

On Fury saying he wants to end the YouTubers in boxing but fighting on this card to give it more credibility

“Obviously he knows where the money’s at. He’s this parasite that has found his way into the scene, and once I eradicate him, then what? It’s done. It’s over. And at that point I’ll decide what, or who, I want to fight next — if I want to fight again.”