Ryan Garcia seeks to have Golden Boy lawsuit dismissed

Ryan Garcia’s tumultuous relationship with Golden Boy Promotions, or perhaps more specifically with Oscar De La Hoya, continues to work its way through the court system. Earlier this summer Golden Boy had filed suit against Garcia in order to enforce their existing contract with the young star, after Garcia had alleged breaches of contract from his promoter.

Now ESPN reports that Garcia has filed a motion to have Golden Boy’s lawsuit dismissed. Specifically, the motion argues that Garcia’s contract with Golden Boy has a provision that requires both sides to undergo mediation in an attempt to resolve any disputes, before any lawsuits are filed.

While Garcia’s original demand letter to Golden Boy called for mediation during the week of July 10, Golden Boy is alleged to have not agreed to take part in those meditation proceedings, as mentioned in the filing.

“[Golden Boy] did not agree to cure the breaches identified in the June 9 letter and did not agree to or participate in any mediation proceedings,” the motion stated. “Rather ... [Golden Boy] rushed to court and publicly filed the instant lawsuit.”

Garcia is coming off a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April in a fight where he made around $30M, but doesn’t have a clear path forward in his career at this moment as he works through this latest spat with his promoter.