‘He’s had his best days’: Daniel Dubois sizes up Oleksandr Usyk ahead of Saturday fight

Daniel Dubois will look to send shockwaves through the sport on Saturday, when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk for Usyk’s three heavyweight title belts in Wroclaw, Poland.

Dubois (19-1, 18 KO) will be a clear underdog against the 36-year-old Usyk (20-0, 13 KO), who is coming off of two wins over Anthony Joshua to fully establish himself as a true top heavyweight.

Dubois believes, though, that he is just hitting his stride, while Usyk may be past his prime.

“I feel like he’s had his best days. He’s had his career, he’s made his money. He’s had 300 amateur fights. His best days are done. It’s my time now. It’s time to go out there and take them belts,” Dubois said.

“It’s time for me to show it. I’m a young man, and you can’t let this old man out-work you,” he added with a laugh. “I’m 25, for Christ’s sake, you know? I can’t do that. I’ve got to step my game up. This fight is all about stepping my level up. Are you really going to let this old man take this away from you?”

Asked if he took anything from Anthony Joshua’s two fights with Usyk, Dubois said, “(I can’t be as) cautious as AJ. But certain points in the fights, AJ showed glimpses of what he can do.

“I’m sure Usyk is going to be wary against me, as he was with AJ. He’s gonna try and be light, be quick, box, move in and out. I’ve got to just beat him up, get ready to just go out there and unleash everything on him.”