Leonardo Ruiz vs Raul Garcia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch ProBox TV, start time

ProBox TV is back tonight with a meeting of unbeaten junior middleweights in their main event.

24-year-old Mexican-American Leonardo Ruiz will face Dominican Raul Garcia, also 24, in the 10-round fight headlining tonight’s four-bout card from the ol’ White Sands Events Center in Plant City, Fla.

In the chief support, once-beaten lightweight Justin Pauldo will take on Eduardo Estela in another 10-round fight.

John Hansen will be here this evening with live coverage and commentary down in the comments section. Join us for all the action!

Main Card (ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET)