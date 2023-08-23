Leonardo Ruiz vs Raul Garcia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch ProBox TV, start time

ProBox TV is back tonight with a meeting of unbeaten junior middleweights in their main event.
24-year-old Mexican-American Leonardo Ruiz will face Dominican Raul Garcia, also 24, in the 10-round fight headlining tonight’s four-bout card from the ol’ White Sands Events Center in Plant City, Fla.
In the chief support, once-beaten lightweight Justin Pauldo will take on Eduardo Estela in another 10-round fight.
John Hansen will be here this evening with live coverage and commentary down in the comments section. Join us for all the action!
Main Card (ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET)
- Leonardo Ruiz (12-0, 8 KO) vs Raul Garcia (13-0-1, 11 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Justin Pauldo (15-1, 7 KO) vs Eduardo Estela (14-2, 9 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
- Johan Gonzalez (32-2, 32 KO) vs Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-9-1, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
- Mandeep Jangra (5-0, 3 KO) vs Markus Bowes (2-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
Loading comments...