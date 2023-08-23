 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leonardo Ruiz vs Raul Garcia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch ProBox TV, start time

Leonardo Ruiz and Raul Garcia meet in tonight's ProBox main event!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen


ProBox TV is back tonight with a meeting of unbeaten junior middleweights in their main event.

24-year-old Mexican-American Leonardo Ruiz will face Dominican Raul Garcia, also 24, in the 10-round fight headlining tonight’s four-bout card from the ol’ White Sands Events Center in Plant City, Fla.

In the chief support, once-beaten lightweight Justin Pauldo will take on Eduardo Estela in another 10-round fight.

John Hansen will be here this evening with live coverage and commentary down in the comments section. Join us for all the action!

Main Card (ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Leonardo Ruiz (12-0, 8 KO) vs Raul Garcia (13-0-1, 11 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Justin Pauldo (15-1, 7 KO) vs Eduardo Estela (14-2, 9 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Johan Gonzalez (32-2, 32 KO) vs Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-9-1, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Mandeep Jangra (5-0, 3 KO) vs Markus Bowes (2-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

