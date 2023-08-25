BKFC 49 and Simpson vs Hernandez OTX: How to watch, live streams, updates, discussion

Howdy! It’s a Friday night and we’ve got some fights!
We’ll have this post open for casual chit-chat and kickin’ it purposes, as we’ve got boxing over on DAZN with Overtime back in Atlanta for another Friday night card, plus BKFC returning at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds down in “Florida.”
No super round-by-round or whatever and I personally may be in-and-out or not around at all, that’s up in the air, but this is where you can talk fights with fans of fights!
- OTX will start at 8:30 pm ET on DAZN, and features Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (13-0, 7 KO) taking on Vladimir Hernandez (13-5, 6 KO) in an eight-round middleweight main event. Simpson, 23, is still young and has a future, his career just hasn’t really gotten going like he might have wanted by now, but he’s getting a fight in and staying active, last having gone out in April. Hernandez, 34, is a limited fighter, but tough as hell, and he can give guys some problems. We saw him win three straight over Aaron Coley, Alfredo Angulo, and Julian “J-Rock” Williams in 2020-21, but he hasn’t fought since a Feb. 2022 loss to Jesus Ramos, an emerging top 154 lber who stopped Hernandez in six.
- BKFC 49 will start at 9:00 pm ET over on FITE+, with Gorjan “GoGo” Slaveski facing Jake “The Librarian” Lindsey in the main event for the BKFC welterweight (165 lbs) championship. Less to “describe” here but BKFC shows just always deliver pretty much exactly what is promised.
Loading comments...