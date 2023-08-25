As Daniel Dubois heads into this weekend’s heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, he takes a few minutes to chat with Fight Hub TV about where he’s at right now and where he’s looking to go from here should he score the upset. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Dubois on how he’s feeling heading into this fight with Usyk

“I’m feeling good. It’s comfortable, ready to go, you know. Feel good, ready, suffered in training and here ready to do the business.”

On if size and power are his advantages in this fight

“For me, definitely. Using my strength, my speed, my youth, just putting it all out there and fighting out of my skin, really. This is my chance, this is the big moment, so I’m up for it.”

On his confidence level that he can beat Usyk

“100% confident. I’m just soaking it all up, really. Taking it day by day. I’m not hyped up like crazy right now, I’m just focused on what I got to do.”

On what lessons he’s learned from his loss to Joe Joyce

“There’s been lesson that’s been building my up to this moment. That Joe Joyce fight is preparing me for now and, you know me, I’m ready to do the job now. I’m ready to fire away and let rip.”

On what his plans would be after a win over Usyk

“A whole new world, isn’t it. A whole world, new challenges. Everything different, different level. That’s where I need to get to.”

On what fans can expect of his performance

“By any means necessary, a win. Just tune in, this is it, the big time.”