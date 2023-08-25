‘I’m going to beat the s—t out of him’: Logan Paul rips ‘horrible boxer’ Conor McGregor

Logan Paul is set to face Dillon Danis on Oct. 14 — or, if not, then “Platinum” Mike Perry — but he’s so confident that he’ll dominate Danis (if Danis shows up) that he’s already looking forward.

One name on his mind is Conor McGregor, Danis’ friend.

“Conor McGregor’s an average MMA fighter and a horrible boxer. I’m gonna beat the shit out of his bitch Dillon, and then I’m gonna beat the shit out of him,” Paul said in a sitdown interview.

“But he ghosts me, bro. He won’t even bet a million on his fighter. That’s chump change for a guy like Conor. He won’t even bet a million dollars on Dillon. He had nothing to say when I called him out on Twitter. So you think he’s gonna step in there himself? I dunno, feels unlikely.”

Here is the rest of what Logan Paul said. Try to figure out if he really thinks he’s been “in professional boxing” or if he’s just a really good salesman speaking mainly to children!

On Dillon Danis

“I think he has gone too far. It’s not affected me. When I entered this fight, I knew Dillon was a scumbag. I didn’t think he’d take it as far as he did. But actions have consequences. He’s going to get what’s coming to him. The people online are speaking for me. Me and my girl don’t have to try to prove our love to the world. My fiancee’s a fuckin’ angel. ... He’s good, he’s a good Twitter troll, but he’s going to pay for it.”

On controlling his emotion in the ring: “I don’t fight with emotion. To be honest, I don’t care about Dillon Danis. I don’t. He’s such an afterthought. So yeah, I’m definitely going to be able to control my emotions. He’s just the person in front of me for this fight. And he’s doing a good job building it up.”

On what kind of fight we’ll see: “I honestly think I can do whatever I want to him. He’s a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu guy and he’s not even good at that. I don’t know how he thinks he’s gonna box; like, striking is his worst (attribute). I’ve been boxing for five years.”

On whether KSI or Floyd Mayweather was tougher to fight

“Honestly, KSI. He’s just a dog. Like, he has this tenacity and intensity that I’ve never seen. When you’re in the ring with him, he wants to kill you. It’s the only thing he cares about. He can’t lose! He made a documentary called ‘Can’t Lose,’ and I think he really, really believes that in his heart, and so he tries as hard as he can. I think Floyd Mayweather knew he wasn’t gonna lose. (laughing)”

On balancing WWE and boxing

“Now that I’m a professional wrestler, a WWE Superstar, I gotta find the balance between switching training for the two different sports, because they’re vastly different. They also have a lot of similarities. My promo game has improved because of WWE, I embrace being a heel. But typically I train boxing, to be honest. I don’t train wrestling that much.

“I admire Dillon’s confidence. Because I’ve been training boxing for the past two years, I just haven’t had a fight. But I’ve been doing the sparring, and I’ve gotten so much better. I’ve got the confidence of going in with the greatest boxer of all time. That changes a person. I think Dillon’s in for a fuckin’ surprise.”

On wrestling being more mentally taxing: “It definitely is. People will have their opinions about it, but I’ve been in both sports and I can tell you for sure, when you have to worry about entertaining 50,000 people versus beating up one guy in front of you, it’s way harder. And, like, the Twitter noise — understand this, I’ve been the most hated person in the world at one point. Like, really. Maybe more than one point. Survived all of it, made my personal changes, had the comeback I thought I could because I knew I could be a better person, and I can really viscerally understand ‘this too shall pass.’ So all this internet chatter, online noise — if you put your phone down, social media does not exist. It’s not a real place. I get that, and it’s good promo for the fight.”

On being close with both Jake Paul and KSI

“It sucks, to be honest. It sucks being in the position I’m in. But, man, I had my arc with JJ (KSI), you know? I had my arc. By the time we were doing Prime and he had beaten me, like, him and Jake’s beef hadn’t gotten to the violent place it is now. I think now more than ever, it’s really rubbing Jake the wrong way. And I empathize with that, too, because he’s my brother. I happened to make amends with the person I once had beef with and started this company with.

“I’m in the middle of it and I don’t know what to do, to be honest. I’d prefer to have this conversation off-camera with Jake. Too much of our life is being lived online, and we’ve made this mistake before. I’m sad that we didn’t learn from it, but me and Jake gotta figure this out offline. It’s not a good place to have conversations about brotherhood in front of the entire world.”

On possibly facing Tommy Fury

“I would love to fight Tommy Fury. I also understand that my brother wants his (rematch) with Tommy Fury, and I have to respect that. I think at one point, I really wanted that fight, but if my little brother wants to get his revenge on Tommy, I totally get that as well. Maybe I could pivot. Maybe I can fight (Conor) McGregor after I beat Dillon.

“This boxing shit sucks. There’s, like, four of us in this space who are making noise and worthy of headlining these events. One of them my brother’s, one of them’s my friend and business partner, and the other one’s Tommy Fury. (laughing)”

On McGregor saying he’d ‘slap the nose off Logan’s face’

“I’d like to see him attempt to slap the nose off my face. Conor McGregor’s an average MMA fighter and a horrible boxer. I’m gonna beat the shit out of his bitch Dillon, and then I’m gonna beat the shit out of him.

“But he ghosts me, bro. He won’t even bet a million on his fighter. That’s chump change for a guy like Conor. He won’t even bet a million dollars on Dillon. He had nothing to say when I called him out on Twitter. So you think he’s gonna step in there himself? I dunno, feels unlikely.”

Prediction for Danis fight

“Whatever the fuck I want. If I wake up that day and want to make him go three rounds, I’ll make him go three rounds. If I wake up that day and want to go four rounds, I’ll go four rounds. If I want to take him out with body shots, if I want to break his ribs, if I want to break his nose, if I want to piece him up one-by-one, rearrange his face delicately, surgically, I’m gonna do that. I’m gonna do whatever the fuck I want to Dillon Danis.”