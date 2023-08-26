 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Usyk vs Dubois: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Oleksandr Usyk takes on Daniel Dubois today in Poland!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Oleksandr Usyk takes on Daniel Dubois today in Poland!
Oleksandr Usyk takes on Daniel Dubois today in Poland!
Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk squares off against Daniel Dubois today in Wroclaw, Poland, with Usyk defending his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles in the main event.

The show will stream live at 5 pm ET for U.S. viewers on ESPN+, and a fuller version of the show can be seen on PPV in the United Kingdom and I’m sure other options elsewhere.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) is fighting for the first time in a year, after trying and failing to make an undisputed clash with Tyson Fury earlier in 2023, and Dubois (19-1, 18 KO) is fighting for the first time since Dec. 2022, when he hurt his knee but beat Kevin Lerena.

We’ll be here with live updates at 5 pm ET, which likely is just the main event itself on the ESPN+ stream. All live updates, including round-by-round for the main event, will come in the stream below, which updates itself live:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook