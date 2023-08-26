Usyk vs Dubois: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Oleksandr Usyk squares off against Daniel Dubois today in Wroclaw, Poland, with Usyk defending his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles in the main event.

The show will stream live at 5 pm ET for U.S. viewers on ESPN+, and a fuller version of the show can be seen on PPV in the United Kingdom and I’m sure other options elsewhere.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) is fighting for the first time in a year, after trying and failing to make an undisputed clash with Tyson Fury earlier in 2023, and Dubois (19-1, 18 KO) is fighting for the first time since Dec. 2022, when he hurt his knee but beat Kevin Lerena.

We’ll be here with live updates at 5 pm ET, which likely is just the main event itself on the ESPN+ stream. All live updates, including round-by-round for the main event, will come in the stream below, which updates itself live: