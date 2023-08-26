Anderson vs Rudenko: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jared Anderson returns to action tonight to face Andriy Rudenko in a heavyweight main event from Oklahoma, live on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card will also feature another heavyweight clash between Efe Ajagba and Zhan Kossobutskiy, but it is no longer a triple-header, with a note on that below — Bakhodir Jalolov is still fighting on the show tonight, just not on the ESPN networks.

Prelims start live on ESPN+ at 6:50 pm ET (Jalolov will go on on YouTube at 6:15 pm ET), and then the heavyweight doubleheader kicks off at 10:30 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+. We’ll be here from 10:30 pm ET with live updates, highlights, and more in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)

Jared Anderson (15-0, 14 KO) vs Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KO) vs Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:50 pm ET)

Bruce Carrington (8-0, 5 KO) vs Angel Contreras (13-6-2, 7 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Jeremiah Milton (10-0, 7 KO) vs Craig Lewis (15-6-1, 8 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KO) vs Sona Akale (7-1, 4 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KO) vs Cesar Villarraga (10-7-1, 5 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Ablaikhan Zhussupov (3-0, 2 KO) vs Wiston Campos (33-11-6, 19 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Charly Suarez (15-0, 9 KO) vs Yohan Vasquez (25-3, 20 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Special Prelim (YouTube, 6:15 pm ET)