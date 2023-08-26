 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Dubois should be champion’: Boxing pros react to Usyk vs Dubois controversy, split in opinions on low blow call

Some fighters feel Daniel Dubois went low on Oleksandr Usyk, some don’t. We’ve got a proper debate!

By Scott Christ
Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk retained his world titles earlier by knocking out Daniel Dubois, but as we anticipated, the low blow that maybe wasn’t has been the focus of most of the post-fight chatter.

If you missed the hubbub so far, Usyk (21-0, 14 KO) was dropped in the fifth round on a shot to the body from Dubois (19-2, 18 KO), but referee Luis Pabon ruled a low blow and not a knockdown.

It was, to the best we could see from various replays, a very close call, and one Pabon had to make instantly from where he stood in the ring, not with a bunch of replays in slow motion.

At the moment, Dubois says he feels he was cheated, and promoter Frank Warren has said they will appeal the result. Meanwhile, some fighters believe the shot went low, some don’t. So it really does seem truly controversial, split reactions, and simply not something very clear.

“Dubois should be champion after that body shot, definitely wasn’t a low blow,” said Josh Taylor. He added shortly after, “That was a body shot! Nowhere near his balls. It basically landed on his belly button which the protector was covering. Body shot!”

“It was low, whether his protector is high or not — which should have been pulled at the start of the fight if Team Dubois felt it was high,” Liam Smith offered. “It’s just below waistband. Yes, Usyk milked the time he was allowed, but no one can answer whether he stays down if the ref counts it.”

“I don’t think the shot was low, it was borderline,” said Michael Conlan. “Please relax with ‘DDD should be champion of the world’ because of that, if he was counted, he’d have gotten up.”

More reactions:

