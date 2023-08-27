How to watch Smith vs Eubank 2, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Sept. 1-2, 2023

Highlights

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr square off again after a somewhat controversial outcome back in January!

Dina Thorslund and Yuliahn Luna unify bantamweight titles in Denmark!

and unify bantamweight titles in Denmark! ...that’s about it!

Friday, Sept. 1

FITE PPV, 6:30 am ET, Jordan Laruccia vs Fano Kori. Aussie club fights for $16.99.

FITE+, Noon ET, Dina Thorslund vs Yuliahn Luna. I honestly don’t expect many of you to join, but I’m interested in this fight, it’s a world title unification at bantamweight, and it could be a fun one! Plus it’s on FITE+, easy to get, easy to watch. If you’re hoping for something on the undercard to maybe bring you in ... no, probably not. This will be a chill hang-out thread until the main event, basically, but all the fights on the undercard are set for short distances (nothing over eight rounds), and super middleweight prospect Hebert Conceicao is in action. BLH will have live updates.

Saturday, Sept. 2

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2. The rematch! Back in January, Smith stopped Eubank in the fourth round in Manchester, though replays showed an elbow — clean, tactical, malicious, whatever — was involved. Eubank looks for a measure of revenge and Smith looks to prove he is simply the better fighter. ESPN+ in the States, Sky Box Office in the United Kingdom. The undercard features Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian, Frazer Clarke vs Dave Allen, Mark Heffron vs Jack Cullen, Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot, and Florian Marku vs Dylan Moran, plus Lauren Price in action. BLH will have live updates.

FITE PPV, 7:00 pm ET, Juan Zayas vs Eric Pabon. From Guaynabo, $14.99.