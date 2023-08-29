It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s time for our high-quality and very famous podcast!

First Half: Oleksandr Usyk beat Daniel Dubois, BUT DID HE??? Or was he blasted to smithereens on a perfectly legal body shot? What next for Usyk? What next for Dubois? PLUS: The Tulsa Testicle Massacre starring Zhan Kossobutskiy and Efe Ajagba, plus Jared Anderson’s main event performance and a comparison to baseball great Robin Yount, Nico Ali Walsh’s real potential upside (it’s not a bad thing!), and a bit more.

Some great stuff in here on Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. I don’t remember what it was originally about. Second Half: Generous to call it a “half,” but we talk Smith vs Eubank 2 and a bit on Friday’s bantamweight unification in Denmark.

