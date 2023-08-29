 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Usyk vs Dubois controversy, Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 preview, Jared Anderson, Nico Ali Walsh: Boxing podcast for Aug. 29, 2023

It was a weekend heavy on heavyweight low blows, plus more!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
It was a weekend heavy on heavyweight low blows
It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s time for our high-quality and very famous podcast!

Sorry this is up later than normal — I had an overnight “planned” internet outage that the great folks at Xfinity did not alert me to ahead of time

  • First Half: Oleksandr Usyk beat Daniel Dubois, BUT DID HE??? Or was he blasted to smithereens on a perfectly legal body shot? What next for Usyk? What next for Dubois? PLUS: The Tulsa Testicle Massacre starring Zhan Kossobutskiy and Efe Ajagba, plus Jared Anderson’s main event performance and a comparison to baseball great Robin Yount, Nico Ali Walsh’s real potential upside (it’s not a bad thing!), and a bit more.
  • Middle Segment: Some great stuff in here on Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. I don’t remember what it was originally about.
  • Second Half: Generous to call it a “half,” but we talk Smith vs Eubank 2 and a bit on Friday’s bantamweight unification in Denmark.

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

