Boxing betting preview: Smith vs Eubank 2 and a Lyndon Arthur upset?

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr run it back this weekend after January’s clash ended in an unexpected fourth round TKO win for the Liverpudlian.

Eubank was forced to swallow bucket loads of humble pie in the aftermath of his third pro defeat and has since moved Stateside to join Brian McIntyre’s successful team in an attempt to reverse the result — do the bookies think this will do the trick?

Eubank’s mythical power

Eubank looked comfortable in the early exchanges of their first fight, but didn’t look like his power was denting Smith despite some accurate advances.

He has always looked dynamic and vicious when he throws his flashy combinations, but they rarely result in a one-punch KO.

23 of his 32 wins have come via stoppage, but at 9/2 | +450 to stop Smith in the rematch, the bookies also don’t rate his power at the weight.

Eubank’s price to win on the scorecards is more modest at 3/1 | +300, something he is no doubt capable of doing if he stays disciplined over the 12 rounds — whether his machismo in-ring aura will allow him to do this is probably the biggest question when it comes to Eubank.

Smith has been dropped by only Canelo and Jaime Munguia — nothing to be sniffed at — so for Eubank to score a knockdown at 11/4 | +275 is predictably high.

Does Smith have his number?

Smith weighs in at 8/13 | -163 to repeat the victory over Eubank, and considering how easily he was able to hurt Eubank, this offers plenty of value.

Smith is the settled fighter. He has had the same team around him for both camps and hasn’t gone in search of career-defining changes into his mid-30s.

Eubank’s lack of punch-resistance must be a major concern for him and his team, leading to a more cautious approach in the rematch and openings for Smith to fight on the front foot.

A repeat stoppage for Smith sits at 8/5 | +160 and is probably the pick of the week considering how the first fight unfolded after a pinpoint attack. Eubank looked flat and Smith is far too experienced in breaking down opposition to let him cruise in the fight.

I doubt it’ll be quite as quick though. Smith to win the fight down the stretch in Rounds 10-12 looks good at 15/2 | +750.

Dave Allen’s return on the undercard doesn’t provide much in the way of value unless you want to throw a dart at a round that Frazer Clarke is going to stop the “White Rhino”.

We all celebrated when he retired a few years back, but is now returning against the Olympic heavyweight bronze medalist without an obvious stepping stone in between.

Allen’s price of 7/1 | +700 is nostalgically priced and should be way higher.

A Friday night upset?

We like the look of a big-priced upset on Friday night as Lyndon Arthur returns to the ring against Argentinean Braian (Brian with brains) Nahuel Suarez.

Suarez has only fought in Argentina but is a bit of a banger, stopping 17 of his 18 opponents.

Priced at 4/1 | +400 to upset Arthur — who hasn’t fought anyone of note since losing a rematch to Anthony Yarde in 2021 — is well worth a look.

Arthur isn’t a natural puncher and will have his work cut out keeping the 31-year-old off him all night.

