Amanda Serrano signs with PFL ahead of MMA return

Undisputed flyweight champion Amanda Serrano will have to wait on a rematch with Katie Taylor, but she’s got other ventures, as “The Real Deal” announced yesterday that she’s signed with Professional Fighters League ahead of her return to mixed martial arts.

“I joined the PFL PPV Super Fight Division because of their revolutionary format that empowers fighters like never before. The PFL’s commitment to promoting high-profile, pay-per-view events with some of the biggest MMA stars in the world showcases an incredible opportunity to elevate my career to new heights and prove my ability beyond just the ring. I may be known for boxing, but I’ve always loved and trained in MMA and Jiu-Jitsu, knowing those skills would only add to my ability when going against any opponent,” said Serrano.

Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO), who meets Heather Hardy in a rematch on Saturday’s Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz show, is 2-0-1 in the cage. She fought to a draw in her 2018 pro debut, scored a rear naked choke six months later, then needed just 60 seconds to finish Valentina Garcia with a nasty guillotine in 2021.

Though I don’t see her toppling any true standouts, her run should go better than Claressa Shields’. Her boxing style translates better than Shields’ and Serrano, by all accounts, has continued to train her grappling throughout her boxing career. Plus, competing at 125 pounds gives PFL far more options than the 155-pound Shields offered as far as opponent selection, so they’ll have an easier time giving Serrano appropriate challenges.