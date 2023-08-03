Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington joins Joshua vs Whyte 2 on August 12th

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2 received another bit of heavyweight accompaniment today when Matchroom announced a clash between Derek Chisora and Gerald Washington.

This is one of those matchups where neither fighter is particularly good at this stage in their careers but they’re at relatively similar levels of decline. Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) should arguably be winless since 2019; he dropped decisions to Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker (twice) before taking home a narrow split over Kubrat Pulev and subsequently getting molly whopped by Tyson Fury.

Similarly, Washington (20-5, 13 KO), is 2-5 in his last seven, all five losses via knockout, and has competed just twice since a legit 2019 finish of Robert Helenius. He was at least reasonably competitive with Ali Eren Demirezen before going down in the eighth two Januarys ago.

Chisora should be heavily favored, having lost to better fighters than Washington while showing that he’s still got his notorious durability. It’ll be stupid fun while it lasts, at least.

The show also features Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean and Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong. BoxRec also lists Campbell Hatton, whose push appears to have vanished after some shaky performances.