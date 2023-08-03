William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta official for September 16th in Los Angeles

It’ll be a week later than originally expected, but lightweights William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta are officially set to square off atop a September 16th DAZN show at Los Angeles’ Commerce Casino.

As I said last time, this should be entertaining, albeit not particularly competitive. Zepeda (28-0, 24 KO) is coming off a one-sided decision over JoJo Diaz and a two-round demolition of the undersized Jaime Arboleda, while Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KO) scored the biggest win of his nearly 20-year career by edging out Diaz in March.

Zepeda should overpower the aging Gesta, though he did admittedly underwhelm against another shopworn veteran in Rene Alvarado three fights back.

“I am very excited to be back in the ring in September, especially on such an important date for my country and for Mexican boxing,” said Zepeda. “I know it will be another great fight for the Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry.”

“On September 16th, I can’t wait to get back in the ring against a tough fighter in William Zepeda,” said Gesta. “William is a rising star in our sport, and I’m honored to share the ring with him. The Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry will be action packed every round. To all my ‘No Mercy’ and boxing fans in the Philippines and around the world, don’t miss out on this great event. See you soon!”

Vancouver featherweight Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KO) takes co-feature duty against Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KO). Morales is looking to build off of his beatdown of Diego De La Hoya, and though Palomares has an ugly record, it’s worth noting that three of his four losses came by split decision.