‘Elbow his a— back’: Brian McIntyre on Smith vs Eubank 2, Paul Smith rips back at BoMac

Brian “BoMac” McIntyre was a late add to Chris Eubank Jr’s team ahead of Eubank’s rematch on Saturday with Liam Smith, and says Eubank may fight fire with fire if Smith’s elbow comes into play again.

Asked if he had any thoughts on the elbow controversy in the first meeting, McIntyre said with a laugh, “Yeah. Elbow his ass back.”

McIntyre also spoke about the obvious issues an elbow can cause.

“You can get cut. You can easily get cut. (The problem) is if the ref don’t see it and they call it a punch. It can change the fight,” he said. “Definitely (I’ll speak to the ref beforehand). That’s what trainers are here for, have the ref look out for smaller things like that and just make him aware. So when he does do it, or looks like he’s about to do it, that’s when you speak up, push the envelope with the referees.”

Liam’s brother Paul Smith left a comment on the Boxxer Instagram post, too, firing back at BoMac.

“He didn’t get cut. He couldn’t elbow him right back because he couldn’t control his legs from the 15-20 unanswered punches,” Paul said.

“Enjoy the payday you’re getting, don’t lower yourself to those insults and disrespect. He lost fair and square to the better fighter and you know 100 percent Liam is the better fighter.”

For his part, Eubank says he just won’t allow himself to be put into position for Smith to be a “dirty” fighter again.