‘I want to prove that I’m one of the best welterweights’: Yordenis Ugas talks comeback fight against Mario Barrios

Yordenis Ugas will look to get back into welterweight contention when he faces Mario Barrios on Sept. 30, part of the Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard.

Ugas, 37, hasn’t been in the ring since a stoppage loss to Errol Spence Jr in Apr. 2022, but will have a chance — however goofy, though not really by boxing standards — to become the WBC’s “interim” champion if he can beat the 28-year-old Barrios.

Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) has heard doubters and skeptics and critics over the last 16 months, but says he’s not focused on that.

“The most important thing right now is not what people might be saying, it’s that I’m healthy and happy. I’m preparing the right way for a great fight against Barrios. I don’t care about anything else,” he said on Tuesday.

“Barrios is a strong fighter, a tough fighter. I’m motivated to face an opponent of his caliber. There’s a lot at stake in this fight, but this is what I do. I go out and fight the best. I plan to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Ugas also took some positives from the fight with Spence last year.

“I thought I fought well against Errol Spence Jr, and I walked away from the fight knowing I can compete against the best. I want to prove that I’m one of the best welterweights in the world,” he said.

“I promise that the fans are gonna see another exciting fight. This is another chance for me to challenge the best. Win or lose, I always push forward, and that’s what you’ll see.”