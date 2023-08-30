‘I have to dominate’: Jesus Ramos Jr sees Erickson Lubin fight as path to world title shot

Jesus Ramos Jr will take another step up on Sept. 30, when he faces Erickson Lubin in the chief support on the Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard in Las Vegas.

Ramos (20-0, 16 KO) is coming off of a totally one-sided win over Joey Spencer on Mar. 25, and has steadily risen up the ladder at 154 lbs over the last few years, looking more and more like a potential long-term star in the sport.

He says he’s excited to be getting what he believes is his best chance yet to truly prove something in the boxing world.

“I was excited when I heard I was gonna fight Lubin. I respect what he’s done as a fighter. He built himself back up after the Jermell Charlo fight and showed he’s a warrior,” Ramos said on Tuesday.

“This is what I’m here for. I’m here to prove I’m one of the best and to do that I have to beat the best. It was an exciting moment when I was able to sign on for this fight.”

The 22-year-old Ramos is hoping that this will be the fight that makes people true believers in his status as a contender and rising star.

“People didn’t really know what level I was on before the Joey Spencer fight. I had to show that I was on a different level and that I deserve to be on a stage like this,” he said. “Hopefully with a win people will say I’m at the top of the division. That’s not up to me though. I just have to keep winning and proving myself.

“The main thing is to keep growing as a fighter. I’m gonna take a lot from this fight and have a lot more experience. I’m gonna be a different boxer after this and I’ll be ready for that title shot when it comes.”

He also stressed his respect for Lubin (25-2, 18 KO) has a sincere step-up opponent, and someone he’ll be able to prove something against.

“I have good power, but I’m not relying on it. I have skills, too, and I’m gonna show them on. I’m an intelligent fighter and everyone is gonna see that with a worthy opponent like Lubin across from me.

“I’ve faced tough guys like Brian Mendoza and Vladimir Hernandez, but Lubin looks like he’d be the toughest so far. He’s right up there because he’s got a lot of experience and we respect what he can do.

“I do feel like I’m the fresher fighter, but it’s not something I’m banking on. We’re working hard to be at my very best. He’s been in some wars, so we’ll see if he’s got wear and tear from it.

“Whatever I have to do to win, I’m ready for. I’m here to dominate. I want to make a statement, and in order to do that, I have to dominate. That’s the plan.”