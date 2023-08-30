Felix Alvarado vs Angel Ayala eliminator set for October 14th in Mexico

In a sneaky good bit of lower-weight matchmaking, multiple outlets report that former light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado and rising Mexican youngster Angel Ayala will meet in an October 14th IBF flyweight eliminator.

Anson Wainwright claims that Miguel Berchelt will return in the main event, but I’m just going to go ahead and not think about that because it makes me sad.

Alvarado (38-3, 33 KO), last seen giving a gutsy effort in defeat against Sunny Edwards, previously got the call to face countryman Cristofer Rosales. That resulted in a purse bid with a $2,500 winning entry, so it predictably fell apart and left the IBF to go back down the rankings. With Seigo Yuri Akui already lined up to challenge Artem Dalakian for the WBA title and Dave Apolinario occupied, that left the 23-year-old Ayala (16-0, 7 KO) to answer the call.

Ayala actually scored a decision win over Rosales in April of last year. That was apparently a WBC flyweight eliminator, but with champ Julio Cesar Martinez trapped in purgatory, ti’s unsurprising he’d look elsewhere.

This is a really nice crossroads fight between an always-entertaining vet and a promising youngster. Hopefully we’ll have some way to watch.