‘The miracle was just how easy it was’: Liam Smith fires back at Chris Eubank Jr downplaying his win

During the final press conference for this weekend’s rematch between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr, Eubank was directly asked about him repeatedly calling Smith’s stoppage of him a ‘miracle’ and still believing he’s the better fighter

“Absolutely,” Eubank said. “What happened in the last fight wasn’t supposed to happen. Even to Liam, he may not admit it, but he was not expecting the fight to finish how it finished. Nobody was. But, again, it’s not for me to say, I have to prove I am the better fighter. Me saying it, me believing it is not enough. And again, if he pulls it off again, if he does what he did in the first fight in this fight, I can’t argue with anybody, I can’t argue with him, I can’t argue with the boxing public — he will be the better fighter and that’ll be it.”

Smith would then get a chance to respond to Eubank’s claim of the miracle that allowed him to win.

“Which one was the miracle?” Smith questioned. “That’s the question. Which one’s the miracle, Chris? What shot was the miracle?”

“The miracle was you walking away with a win over me,” Eubank responded. “You shouldn’t have won the fight and I’m going to rectify that in a few days time.”

“Brian and the rest of the team over there, they’ll be prepared for the backlash again because he’ll blame you once he loses this,” Smith would say. “Nutrition, you come in light, he’ll blame everyone else, but Chris Eubank got it wrong. You made too many mistakes. You made the mistakes, Roy didn’t make the mistakes, BoMac’s not gonna make the mistakes this time. You make the mistakes, just take it on the chin yourself. You lost the fight because you got nailed. And the miracle was just how easy it was. The fight never even got going.”