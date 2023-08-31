‘Match confirmed’: Brian McIntyre says Errol Spence has officially activated rematch clause with Terence Crawford

During a conversation with Pro Boxing Fans, trainer Brian McIntyre spoke about his work with Chris Eubank Jr for this weekend’s fight against Liam Smith before giving a quick update on Terence Crawford. And when asked about the goings-on with Crawford, McIntyre mentioned this little update.

“Everything’s going good,” McIntyre would said about Crawford. “He just text me yesterday and said that Spence has activated his rematch.”

McIntyre would then get briefly distracted from the line of questioning.

“Is that Paulie Malignaggi up there? What the fuck?!” a distressed and confused McIntyre would say.

“Yeah, (Spence) just activated his rematch,” he then reiterated as he got back on topic. “Match confirmed. But we don’t have a date and stuff like that, yet.”

With this little tidbit of information, it looks like we are in fact looking at a sequel between Crawford and Spence, which McIntyre hopes to take place before the end of the year.

There’s been plenty of speculation that a rematch would take place at 154, but that will ultimately be up to Crawford based on past reports that indicated the winner of the first fight would be able to determine the weight class of any proposed rematch.