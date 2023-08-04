ShoBox - White vs Garcia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ShoBox: The New Generation is back tonight with a tripleheader from Bethlehem, Penn., headlined by a 10-round junior lightweight bout between Jordan White and Eridson Garcia.

The show will also feature Paul Kroll vs Guido Schramm at 154 lbs, plus another junior lightweight bout between Julian Gonzalez and Johnny Spell. Both undercard bouts are set for eight rounds.

The fights will be airing on Showtime, of course, and we’ll be here from 9 pm ET with live updates, highlights, results, and more, with those updates coming in this stream:

Join us tonight for that good, fast-paced, no-nonsense ShoBox action!

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)