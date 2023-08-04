You’re never at a loss for work when you’re winning. Sky Sports reports that Chris Eubank Jr has just hired Team Crawford, headed by Brian McIntyre, as his trainers for his upcoming rematch with Liam Smith.

McIntyre is obviously best known for his work with Terence Crawford over the years, and has see more fighters flock to him over the years given their success. Eubank Jr was previously trained by the legendary Roy Jones Jr, who isn’t available to train him for the Sept. 2 fight.

“Terence Crawford’s whole team is actually now working with me,” Eubank Jr told Sky Sports. “We’re off to a great start. Obviously we had an amazing result over the weekend and we were in the gym the next day. So I’m very happy.”

Eubank Jr says he’s relishing the opportunity to learn some new things from some new folks, and says he receptive to adapting to their techniques and styles as their track record speaks for itself, he adds.

The British fighter has had a long history of trainer swapping over the years, so we’ll just have to wait and see if this might be something that sticks.