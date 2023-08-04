Devin Haney cleared of gun charges

After a tumultuous couple of weeks, Devin Haney’s future is looking a lot less ambiguous. He recently received clearance from the WBC to challenge Regis Prograis for their super lightweight title, and now both Mike Coppinger and TMZ confirm that the Los Angeles District Attorney has “declined to proceed” with his concealed weapons charge.

Per the D.A.’s office, they dropped the charges last week “due to insufficient evidence” and informed Haney during yesterday’s court appearance.

Haney (30-0, 15 KO) was arrested early last month after police found an unregistered handgun in a car registered to Haney, who was in the car at the time but not driving. The driver voluntarily alerted police of the gun’s presence, but nobody “took ownership,” prompting them to charge Haney.

The charges seemed flimsy to my highly trained* mind, so it’s not too surprising that the authorities aren’t moving forward. If the facts are accurate, Haney did something kinda dumb but in no way malevolent.

In any event, Haney’s now free to prepare for his October battle with Prograis without any distractions.

*Years of watching Law and Order with my mom.