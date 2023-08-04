Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares set for October 21st in Liverpool

Well, turns out we’re not getting that Josh Taylor rematch yet, as Matchroom Boxing announced today that Jack Catterall will headline an October 21st DAZN show in Liverpool against Jorge Linares.

Full disclosure: I think I fell victim to Matchroom’s exact marketing strategy for a moment there. My instinctive response was “huh, solid matchup” until someone in the Twitter comments pointed out that Linares (47-8, 29 KO) has dropped three straight and I remembered that the 37-year-old’s last foray at 140 saw him mauled by Pablo Cesar Cano. Losing to Devin Haney and Zaur Abdullaev is one thing, but he shouldn’t be collapsing down the stretch against Zhora Hamazaryan.

Catterall (27-1, 13 KO), last seen cruising past Darragh Foley, doesn’t have a fast track to a title at the moment. As controversial as his loss to Taylor was, he still fell in the rankings, meaning any championship bid in the next couple years will have to be a voluntary defense. Beating Linares and Taylor would be a great argument for an in-house clash with Regis Prograis, though.

It is an honour to share a ring with Jorge Linares,” said Catterall. “I’ve watched him come over to the UK on three occasions and win three times. He is a legend of the game and this is a must-win fight for the both of us for very different reasons.

“There is talk of a huge fight for me after this but it’ll count for nothing if I take my eye off the ball - which I can’t afford to do at this stage of my career. It’s no secret my career has lacked momentum, so after boxing in May and now October I genuinely believe you’ll see the best version of me on October 21.”

“October 21 I’m back in the UK,” said Linares. “I’m full of emotion and ready to give everybody a spectacular performance against a tremendous opponent Jack Catterall. I just want everyone to know that I’m ready to give Jack a great boxing lesson and to continue making history in the UK. The last Samurai is back, stronger than ever.”