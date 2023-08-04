‘Terence Crawford can beat Canelo’: Shakur Stevenson on Bud’s future, Lomachenko fight, Devin Haney, more

Shakur Stevenson believes his friend Terence “Bud” Crawford can do even more in the boxing world, and specifically he thinks Crawford has the style and skills to beat Canelo Alvarez, no matter the size difference.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) is coming off of obliterating Errol Spence Jr to become the undisputed welterweight champion, and 21 lbs higher, Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) still reigns as undisputed super middleweight champ, set to defend on Sept. 30 against Jermell Charlo.

“Honestly, I think Bud can beat Canelo,” Stevenson told iFL TV. “I would like to see it, just because I know, like — I don’t think size wins fights, I think skills do.

“I don’t know who else would listen to me, but I think Bud, stylistically — being a southpaw with good movement, sharp boxing, it would be hard for Canelo with that high guard to walk him down and load up with them big hooks how he (does), so I think Bud would beat Canelo.”

On not wanting to see Crawford vs Spence 2

“Me, personally, nah, I wouldn’t like to see it. Just being realistic, I like Errol. I got mad love and respect for Errol, and I don’t like how much punishment it looked like he took. No, I wouldn’t want to see it.”

“I think Derrick James should have thrown the towel in by the seventh round. You could clearly tell from the outside looking in, Errol Spence ... got the biggest heart in the world. If I was his coach, I know you gotta deal with him after, but I couldn’t watch my fighter take shots like that and keep allowing it to go. There’s no point. Let’s just try to save it for the rematch or something, but I would have definitely stopped it in the seventh.”

On Crawford vs Jaron “Boots” Ennis

“I think that’s a good fight. Man, Boots is a bad motherfucker, and Bud is a bad motherfucker. It’s two bad motherfuckers. It’s Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s era right now, so this is his shit. He’s running shit right now.”

On possibly facing Vasiliy Lomachenko next

“I think that’s the fight that should happen next. Lomachenko was waiting to see if he was going to fight Devin (Haney) again. With Devin going up to 140 to fight Regis (Prograis), I think it’s only right me and Lomachenko fight. That’s the fight to make. I don’t think there’s no other fight to make, as far as skill level.

“The best gotta fight the best, and if the best are gonna fight the best, put me and Lomachenko in the ring.”

“I’ve verbally said it on social media and everywhere, everybody knows who I want. I wanted Devin. That fight has fallen through as of right now. The next best in line is Lomachenko.”

“I’ve got three guys on the list, the top guys, and I want to make the big fights.”

On Haney vs Prograis

“It’s going to be a good fight. There are going to be a lot of question marks. Devin feels like at 135, he’s a little weight-drained maybe. That’s what I’ve heard from his part. Let’s see if at 140 he feels better, and can he crack enough to keep Regis off of him? That’s gonna be the main thing. Can he throw enough and touch Regis and keep him from just jumping on top of him?”

Full interview: