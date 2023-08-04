ShoBox highlights and results: Jordan White knocks out Eridson Garcia in first round

Jordan White made tonight’s ShoBox main event a quick one, knocking out Eridson Garcia on a perfectly placed counter left hook at 1:57 of the first round.

White, nicknamed “Shortdog,” had come into the fight saying he was fully healthy after having hand issues in other recent outings, and he sure showed an explosiveness and some real thump on that single blow.

There’s really not a lot more to say about the fight than that. White, a 25-year-old junior lightweight, is now 15-1 (11 KO), while Garcia falls to 17-1 (11 KO).

Here’s the KO:

OH MY



Jordan White scores stunning first round KO of Garcia with a quick right hand #SHOBOX #WhiteGarcia pic.twitter.com/4CggalbYWN — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 5, 2023

Undercard highlights and results

Paul Kroll D-8 Guido Schramm (75-77, 76-76, 76-76): A close fight and not a bad or unfair result here. Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KO) was the home fighter for this one, but I don’t think he got any favors on the cards, necessarily, this was just a close, pretty even fight. The 28-year-old Kroll really seems like a guy who’s going to have a lot of fights like this, his upside might really be as a spoiler. Schramm (16-1-2, 9 KO) made for a good opponent, and this was a pretty interesting fight for level. I actually wouldn’t object to a ShoBox rematch. Up it to 10 and put ‘em in a Bethlehem main event. Why not?

Kroll and Schramm are trading blows in round 2 #SHOBOX #WhiteGarcia pic.twitter.com/1sdB3y4j3k — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 5, 2023