ShoBox highlights and results: Jordan White knocks out Eridson Garcia in first round

Jordan White made tonight’s ShoBox main event a quick one, knocking out Eridson Garcia on a perfectly placed counter left hook at 1:57 of the first round.
White, nicknamed “Shortdog,” had come into the fight saying he was fully healthy after having hand issues in other recent outings, and he sure showed an explosiveness and some real thump on that single blow.
There’s really not a lot more to say about the fight than that. White, a 25-year-old junior lightweight, is now 15-1 (11 KO), while Garcia falls to 17-1 (11 KO).
Here’s the KO:
Undercard highlights and results
- Paul Kroll D-8 Guido Schramm (75-77, 76-76, 76-76): A close fight and not a bad or unfair result here. Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KO) was the home fighter for this one, but I don’t think he got any favors on the cards, necessarily, this was just a close, pretty even fight. The 28-year-old Kroll really seems like a guy who’s going to have a lot of fights like this, his upside might really be as a spoiler. Schramm (16-1-2, 9 KO) made for a good opponent, and this was a pretty interesting fight for level. I actually wouldn’t object to a ShoBox rematch. Up it to 10 and put ‘em in a Bethlehem main event. Why not?
- Julian Gonzalez UD-8 Johnny Spell (78-74, 78-74, 79-73): Bad Left Hook unofficially had it 78-74 for Gonzalez, who improves to 11-0-1 (9 KO) and becomes the prestigious Pennsylvania State Featherweight Champion of Pennsylvania, the State. Actually, Pennsylvania is a Commonwealth. At 21, Gonzalez is the youngest fighter on this card and arguably the closest thing to a prospect of real concern; no blue chipper or anything, but maybe the guy with the highest ceiling and the most room to improve from here. Spell (8-1, 4 KO) had some good moments boxing, but the power advantage of Gonzalez was pretty massive and made a huge difference early in the fight, really separating the two combatants early. Spell, 27, did hang around and made a fight of it, but despite the effort, a clear win for Gonzalez.
