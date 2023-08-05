Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Live streaming results, round by round, highlights, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring tonight on DAZN PPV, facing UFC veteran Nate Diaz in what will be Paul’s first 10-round bout.
Paul, 26, and Diaz, 38, are meeting at a 185 lb catchweight in tonight’s main event.
The show will start at 8 pm ET, and we’ll have full coverage for you, including round-by-round for the Paul vs Diaz main event, with updates, highlights, and more coming in this stream:
Main Card (DAZN PPV, 8:00 pm ET)
- Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO) vs Nate Diaz (debut), catchweight [185 lbs], 10 rounds
- Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO) vs Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO), rematch, featherweights, 10 rounds, for Serrano’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
- Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) vs Chris Avila (3-1, 0 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds
- Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KO) vs William Silva (30-4, 18 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KO) vs Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
- Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KO) vs Angel Beltran (17-1, 10 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
