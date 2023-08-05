Dillian Whyte fails drug test, Anthony Joshua rematch canceled

Dillian Whyte “returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol,” which is to say that he failed a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) drug test, and his Aug. 12 rematch with Anthony Joshua has been canceled.

Dan Rafael reports that Matchroom are seeking a replacement opponent, and there are choices on the undercard, even. At the moment, Matchroom have not announced whether or not the rest of the show will go on as planned.

Even if they can’t find a replacement, that sudden add of Derek Chisora — a ticket-seller — and a fight with Gerald Washington to the card just a couple of days ago seems a bit more of a thinker now. Chisora, Johnny Fisher, and Campbell Hatton being on the card could mitigate some refund demands from ticket-buyers.

If the show does go on, it’s likely it would have to be made a standard DAZN subscription event instead of the planned PPV in the United Kingdom. It was always a normal DAZN broadcast in the U.S.

Fight week events have been removed from the DAZN schedule as of now, but that could simply be in the course of changing graphics and whatnot, too.

The 35-year-old Whyte (29-3, 19 KO) last fought in Nov. 2022, winning a majority decision over Jermaine Franklin that had at least some controversy. That came after he was stopped in six against Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium in Apr. 2022.

Joshua (25-3, 22 KO) was going into his second fight with new trainer Derrick James, who was just in Errol Spence Jr’s corner last Saturday, and himself is coming off of a win over Jermaine Franklin this past April. His win wasn’t controversial, but didn’t receive glowing reviews for style and form.