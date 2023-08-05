‘I am completely innocent’: Dillian Whyte reacts to failed drug test, canceled Anthony Joshua rematch

Dillian Whyte says he is “completely innocent” and has “not taken the reported substance” that caused a failed VADA drug test, and the cancellation of his scheduled Aug. 12 rematch with Anthony Joshua.

“I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me,” Whyte posted on social media. “I only learned of this morning and am still reacting to it. I have also just seen that the fight is being canceled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken.

“I can confirm without a shadow of (a) doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.

“I insisted on 24/7 VADA testing for this fight, as I have done voluntarily and at my own expense for all of my fights for many, many years.

“This is not the first time that I have been reported as having an adverse finding for a substance which I have not taken, and as I did last time, I will again prove that I am completely innocent.

“In the meantime, all I can do is express my extreme disappointment to boxing fans, who will miss out on what was sure to be a great event.”

The 35-year-old Whyte (29-3, 19 KO) is referring to a failed UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) test back in 2019, before his fight with Oscar Rivas. Whye did pass VADA tests before and after that bout, and was ultimately cleared of a doping charge by UKAD.

That fight went on, this one will not, but it’s also a different situation, even with the similarities. This is a failed VADA test. This is not to say that Whyte surely is guilty, but there probably isn’t time to make sure either way within the next seven days.

Matchroom are reportedly looking to get Joshua (25-3, 22 KO) a replacement opponent for the event, and could look to the undercard, where Derek Chisora is scheduled to face Gerald Washington, and Filip Hrgovic is set to battle Demsey McKean.

The most likely move — at least of those names — would seem to be the 39-year-old Chisora (33-13, 23 KO), who still has some name value even with four losses in his last five fights and a brutally one-sided defeat against Tyson Fury in his last outing. Hrgovic, who would be the best opponent, is sitting on a mandatory title shot, and Matchroom would seem less likely to use the Croatian or his opponent McKean. The Chisora-Washington fight, which was just added a couple of days ago, would seem the far easier and less meaningful to break up and give Joshua an opponent, which also could mean Washington facing Joshua, but Chisora just has a lot more credibility and popularity.