How to watch Joshua vs Helenius, Navarrete vs Valdez, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Aug. 9-12, 2023

Wednesday, Aug. 9

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Otar Eranosyan vs Roger Gutierrez. This is a WBA eliminator at 130. Eranosyan is coming off of a win over Edy Valencia in May on ProBox, having beaten Cesar Juarez last September on ProBox. A real ProBox tentpole star, him. Gutierrez is a former technically secondary WBA champ at 130, but that was all a whole load of nonsense the WBA pulled, he deserved the real recognition, but the WBA purposely screwed with their lineage to reward bigger name PBC stars. Anyway, John will be here. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

Thursday, Aug. 10

YouTube and Facebook, 1:00 pm ET, Rodriguez vs Lopez press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Navarrete vs Valdez press conference.

Friday, Aug. 11

YouTube and Facebook, 1:00 pm ET, Rodriguez vs Lopez weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Navarrete vs Valdez weigh-in.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Albert Bell vs Presco Carcosia. It’s “Overtime Boxing”! It’s back! Once again this looks like Top Rank prelims without a main card, or ProBox TV: The More Expensive DAZN Version. Which is fine. If they can keep fighters fighting and actually build some momentum to maybe do more interesting fights down the line, then great. But the odds are against them. We won’t have coverage, but feel free to join the BKFC post and talk about these fights.

FITE+, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge. BKFC is back! Come spend a fun evening with your old pals in the BLH BKFC crew as we watch people have good fights. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

Saturday, Aug. 12

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius. Dillian Whyte is out, but Robert Helenius has stepped in to save the show! The matchup is what it is, but hey, at least we’ve got a show. Also on the card: Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean, Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington, returns for Johnny Fisher and Campbell Hatton, and more. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

ESPN+, 6:40 pm ET, Navarrete vs Valdez prelims.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez. I mean, let’s not pretend, this is the evening’s “B” event, full stop. I think everyone knows that and can admit it. The final vacancy at 118 in the division’s post-Monster era will be filled here, as the IBF belt is on the line. The show also features Gary Antuanne Russell vs Kent Cruz, which is not exactly the fight anyone was hoping for Gary Antu to take next, but here we are, and Travon Marshall vs Gabriel Maestre opens the show, which is regrettable that PBC keeps putting Maestre on events after the blatant robbery win over Mykal Fox in 2021 and then a draw with Taras Shelestyuk, this dude is 36 and he’s not interesting, what are we doing here? Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez. Kinda snuck up on you, huh? Or it did me, at least. This is a great fight on paper, could be a tremendous and competitive main event, with Navarrete defending his 130 lb belt against former two-division titlist Valdez. This was supposed to happen earlier this year, happening now instead. Raymond Muratalla and Richard Torrez Jr are also on the main card. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.