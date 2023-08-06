Jake Paul won a clear decision over a very tough but boxing-overmatched Nate Diaz tonight, taking wide unanimous scores in Dallas.

Paul won the fight on scores of 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91. Bad Left Hook also unofficially had the fight 98-91 for Paul, who improves to 7-1 (4 KO) with the victory, with Diaz dropping his boxing debut.

Though there was a good bit of trash talk in the build-up to the fight, there were no unruly shenanigans in the bout, and the two showed respect for one another after.

“He’s tough, he’s real tough. That’s what he’s known for. But tough in this sport doesn’t work,” Paul said. “I knocked him down, won basically every round, but he’s a warrior. I had him hurt in the first round, he kept on coming. No one’s taken that much damage. Going 10 rounds in my eighth fight, it’s unheard of (Editor’s note: No, it isn’t).”

Paul reiterated that he would fight Diaz in a PFL bout in mixed martial arts. Diaz didn’t confirm, but didn’t say he’s not interested.

“I had the single leg in the first and the choke in the ninth, so I already won that battle,” Diaz joked. “He’s tough and he’s big. I wish I could have done better, but some shit didn’t happen the way I wanted it to, but it’s all good. He won this one. It’s good. I’ll fight anybody, I don’t give a fuck.”

Diaz said he’ll do MMA or boxing, but that he is “down with” the Paul rematch in MMA. “I’m glad I had a worthy opponent, someone who did something outside of boxing and in boxing. I think he’s done a great job.”

Paul said he will have options if his next fight is in boxing instead of an MMA fight with Diaz.

“There’s a lot of names,” he said. “Tommy Fury rematch, I’m gonna try to get that back. I’m a new fighter. I’m ready for that. But I’m just happy with this win.”

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz highlights