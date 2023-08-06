 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That was terrible’: KSI and boxing pros react to Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz

KSI says he wasn’t impressed by Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz.

By Scott Christ
KSI says he wasn’t impressed with Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz on Saturday night, where Paul dropped Diaz en route to a clear decision win over 10 rounds.

“That Jake Paul performance was terrible,” KSI said on social media, adding one of those emojis where the little face is crying and laughing. He then plugged his Oct. 14 “real fight” with Tommy Fury, which likely won’t be sanctioned, which Paul vs Diaz was.

Fury, of course, did win a split decision over Paul (7-1, 4 KO) back in February, and Paul mentioned a rematch of that fight as something he could look to do next in a boxing ring.

He also mentioned KSI, which we need to be clear, would be an absolutely monstrous money event no matter where it’s held, and for how this stuff works, is really sort the “endgame” of this whole social experiment that is “influencer boxing,” no matter what happens in KSI vs Fury.

There weren’t a ton of pros tuned in and paying attention, but here are some Tweets (!) from some notables in the boxing world.

