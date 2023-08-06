‘That was terrible’: KSI and boxing pros react to Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz

KSI says he wasn’t impressed with Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz on Saturday night, where Paul dropped Diaz en route to a clear decision win over 10 rounds.

“That Jake Paul performance was terrible,” KSI said on social media, adding one of those emojis where the little face is crying and laughing. He then plugged his Oct. 14 “real fight” with Tommy Fury, which likely won’t be sanctioned, which Paul vs Diaz was.

Fury, of course, did win a split decision over Paul (7-1, 4 KO) back in February, and Paul mentioned a rematch of that fight as something he could look to do next in a boxing ring.

He also mentioned KSI, which we need to be clear, would be an absolutely monstrous money event no matter where it’s held, and for how this stuff works, is really sort the “endgame” of this whole social experiment that is “influencer boxing,” no matter what happens in KSI vs Fury.

There weren’t a ton of pros tuned in and paying attention, but here are some Tweets (!) from some notables in the boxing world.

That Jake Paul performance was terrible



October 14th you get to watch a real fight and challenge pic.twitter.com/BO6WjsRpIY — ksi (@KSI) August 6, 2023

7-3 maybe 6-4 to Jake plus 2 pt round for knockdown — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 6, 2023

Nate one of the toughest humans walking earth — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) August 6, 2023

my breakdown of the big fight

Rd1 Diaz walks forward Paul punches hurts Diaz a little,

Rd2 Diaz walk Forward Paul punches

There’s a knockdown some where

Rd 10 Diaz walks forward Paul punches

Throughout Commentators praise Paul and say Diaz was better than expected — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) August 6, 2023

Aye, I’m not mad at Jake. He’s promoting himself constantly, and people are still buying it. He’s hustling. — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) August 6, 2023

Nate Díaz is tough as nails. Got that payday too! — Luis Angel Feliciano (@Luis_Feliciano) August 6, 2023

Nate Diaz is a tough, mad man, mfer. ZERO #boxing skills, but what a tough man. He lost, but walked Paul down the whole fight. Maniac warrior ... pure dog. — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) August 6, 2023