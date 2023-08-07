Gerald Washington’s trainer hoping they get the call to face Anthony Joshua

After recent news of Dillian Whyte’s adverse finding that has him removed from his upcoming bout against Anthony Joshua, Joshua is now need of a replacement opponent. Count former contender Gerald Washington as one of those who’d like to throw his name into the hat, as his trainer Malik Scott says this is exactly the kind of opportunity they’d like to capitalize on.

“Myself and Gerald have been working for a year straight together, traveling to different camps, polishing up his style, teaching him different dynamics, sparring with the likes of Deontay [Wilder], [Oleksandr] Usyk, so many young undefeated heavyweights and Gerald did more than hold his own at these levels.”

Scott continued by touting Washington’s past sparring experience against Joshua, which presumably gives them some level of confidence.

“Also Gerald has sparred AJ before and gave him some solid work. We were coming to defeat Chisora but we would be more than happy to get bumped up to the main event and give Joshua the straightening.”

As mentioned by Scott, Washington is currently slated for a fight with Derek Chisora, but would be more than happy to land on a much bigger fight given the opportunity. Washington, however, is coming off two consecutive stoppages at the hands of Charles Martin and Ali Eren Demirezen.