‘Spence should be at 160 or 168’: Floyd Mayweather on Spence vs Crawford, Errol’s future

Fight Hype gets a sit down interview with Floyd Mayweather and they touch on the the biggest recent news of the welterweight showdown between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford. With many comparing Crawford’s virtuoso performance against Spence to Mayweather’s past performance against Diego Corrales, check out what Floyd thinks of the comparison.

“My fight with Diego Corrales, it wasn’t for the undisputed title, and they fought for the undisputed title,” Mayweather said. “When me and Diego Corrales fought he was considered the bogeyman, 30-0, if I’m not mistaken, 27 knockouts. Myself, I was undefeated also in 20-something fights and that was a huge fight at that particular time.

“I don’t know how Diego Corrales training camp went, you know I always come ready to rock and roll. And as you can see from the opening bell, Diego Corrales was on my ass. So of course I had to make sure my legs were in top condition, make sure my defense was good, and I was throwing combinations all throughout the fight. And I was in my 20s and he was in his 20s, so it was totally different.

“But with these two guys fighting — I can’t really speak on it, I don’t really want to speak on that fight because I don’t want to take nothing away from Terence Crawford or Errol Spence. So I can dance around talking about the fight, but I would never badmouth these fighters. They get in there and put it all on the line to take care of their families, take care of their friends, and they got a team that’s behind them.

“So both of those guys went out there and did what they had to do and the best man won. But with Errol Spence being under the PBC banner...I want the best for Errol Spence. So if I was training him or I was in his corner, I don’t think he should be fighting at 147 at all. I don’t even think he should be fighting at 154. I think he should be fighting at 160 or 168. That’s just my honest opinion.

“But, once again, I don’t have no say so. When these guys, certain fighters, when they want to fight, our job is to line it up. And us fighters, we’re warriors, we always want to fight the best. It’s just how it is.”