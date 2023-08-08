Anthony Joshua to face Robert Helenius on Aug. 12, show still on

Anthony Joshua will still be in action this Saturday, as he’s now set to face Robert Helenius in a DAZN main event from London’s O2 Arena.

Joshua was originally slated to rematch Dillian Whyte, but Whyte failed a VADA drug test and was removed from the bout on Saturday. Whyte maintains his innocence.

So it will be AJ taking on the 39-year-old “Nordic Nightmare” Helenius, who actually just fought on Aug. 5 in Finland, stopping Mika Mielonen in the third round.

The last time most people saw Helenius (32-4, 21 KO), he was getting knocked senseless in the first round by Deontay Wilder last October, but a lot of solid fighters have gotten knocked senseless, and quickly, by Deontay Wilder.

Helenius breathed some new life into his career in 2020-21 by stopping Adam Kownacki twice, but prior to that hadn’t really been on a “contender” radar for several years.

Given the situation, Helenius is a good pull for Matchroom, but the fight is what it is, too, let’s not get too crazy here. Joshua (25-3, 22 KO) will be an overwhelming favorite.

The rest of the show will go on as planned, with a lot more heavyweight action including Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean and Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington, plus returns for Johnny Fisher, Campbell Hatton, Maisey Rose, George Liddard, and Brandon Scott.

Bad Left Hook will have live updates and coverage on Saturday.