 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘He’s quite dangerous’: Eddie Hearn on Robert Helenius facing Anthony Joshua

Robert Helenius will take Dillian Whyte’s place against Anthony Joshua this weekend.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Eddie Hearn sees Robert Helenius as a dangerous foe for Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn sees Robert Helenius as a dangerous foe for Anthony Joshua
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

After recent news broke that Robert Helenius is now set to fill in for Dillian Whyte this weekend, taking on Anthony Joshua in Matchroom’s headliner, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn spoke about the change of opponent and says he thinks it’s a tough fight for AJ.

“We saw him on FOX a couple of times batter Adam Kownacki,” Hearn said of Helenius. “He lost to Deontay Wilder, he got knocked out by a shot that would’ve knocked out a horse as well, and he came to fight. That’s the reason he got knocked out in that fight.

“He can punch, he’s 6’8”, he won at the weekend, sent me a message straight after the fight from the changing room. I actually think he’s a tricky fight, think he’s quite a dangerous fight.”

As mentioned, Helenius is one fight removed from a a viscous knockout at the hands of Deontay Wilder in October of last year, and has bounced back with a stoppage win over Mika Mielonen just a few days ago.

Late changes in opponents have been known throw a wrench in certain fights, so we’ll have to see if Helenius can offer something Joshua isn’t prepared for on fight night.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook