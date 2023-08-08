After recent news broke that Robert Helenius is now set to fill in for Dillian Whyte this weekend, taking on Anthony Joshua in Matchroom’s headliner, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn spoke about the change of opponent and says he thinks it’s a tough fight for AJ.

“We saw him on FOX a couple of times batter Adam Kownacki,” Hearn said of Helenius. “He lost to Deontay Wilder, he got knocked out by a shot that would’ve knocked out a horse as well, and he came to fight. That’s the reason he got knocked out in that fight.

“He can punch, he’s 6’8”, he won at the weekend, sent me a message straight after the fight from the changing room. I actually think he’s a tricky fight, think he’s quite a dangerous fight.”

As mentioned, Helenius is one fight removed from a a viscous knockout at the hands of Deontay Wilder in October of last year, and has bounced back with a stoppage win over Mika Mielonen just a few days ago.

Late changes in opponents have been known throw a wrench in certain fights, so we’ll have to see if Helenius can offer something Joshua isn’t prepared for on fight night.