Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz goes blockbuster, weekend preview, boxing’s best upcoming fights: Boxing podcast for Aug. 8, 2023

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day!
We don’t have anything on Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius because we record Monday morning and that wasn’t set until today, but we do have thoughts on the rest of the weekend’s schedule and more!
- First Half: We get into what’s coming this weekend on ESPN (Navarrete vs Valdez) and Showtime (Rodriguez vs Lopez)! What’s good? What kinda stinks? Why do the Garies Russell do what they do? Why is Gabriel Maestre on premium cable? Why is Richard Torrez Jr continuing to fight guys who can’t possible make him any better than he is? And more!
- Middle Segment: The type of Jenga that can lead to concussions and a call for more shuffleboard in this world of ours, in today’s modern society.
- Second Half: The massive interest in Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz and how much of that credit is owed to Nate Diaz in addition to or even more than Jake Paul. We don’t talk about the fight at all because who gives a crap? Anyway, if you want to skip over all that, that’s fine, and we discuss our favorite fights officially on the upcoming schedule.
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
