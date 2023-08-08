Eye of the Tiger management officially announced that the light heavyweight title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith now has a new rescheduled fight date of Jan. 13, 2024.

The fight originally needed to be postponed due to an necessary emergency dental surgery.

With the surgery Beterbiev isn’t cleared to take punches for two to four months time, necessitating this delay.

“It’s a few months later than originally planned, but I am thrilled that Artur Beterbiev will have a chance to defend his titles in front of the incredible Quebec City fans,” said Top Rank’s Bob Arum.

“Artur has a clean bill of health, and I know Callum, a supremely talented former champion, will be at his best.”

The fight is still set to take place at the Centre Videotron in Quebec, and will air live on both ESPN, ESPN+, and Punching Grace.